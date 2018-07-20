This weekend, Marsovin will be holding the 11th edition of their summer wine festival at Hastings Garden in Valletta.

The event hosts several performers on each evening, as well as a vast selection of over 30 certified D.O.K. and I.Ġ.T. quality wines from grapes grown around Malta and Gozo.

This edition of the festival will see the inclusion of a wine educational area, which will offer fun and interactive ways to learn about wine. It will feature a blind tasting of a selection of wines, followed by a detailed explanation of each one and the opportunity to walk away with a prize.

A selection of caterers offering a variety of Mediterranean food will be at the venue to complement the appreciation of the wines.

The entertainment line-up includes Red Electrick, The Travellers, Vinyl Paradise, Swing Nuages, Relikc and Analise Cassar and Band.

The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival starts today at 8pm and runs till Sunday at Hastings Garden in Valletta. For tickets visit www.marsovinwinefestival.com.