Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018, 22:06

Watch: Racing car bursts into flames during Ħal Far event

Driver escapes with only slight injuries

A racing car driver can thank his lucky stars - and his protective gear - after he emerged from a crash at the Ħal Far track relatively unscathed. 

The driver got off to a good start but lost control of his car while speeding down the quarter-mile course in the early hours of Friday morning . 

Video uploaded to YouTube shows how the driver lost control of his car, which spun around, smashed into protective barriers and burst into a ball of flames.

Despite the violent crash, he managed to make his own way out of the wrecked vehicle, One News reported. He was taken to hospital for a check-up but only suffered slight injuries, in large part due to the fire retardant clothing he was wearing at the time. 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 19, 2018

  2. Announcements - July 20, 2018

  3. Swimming ban at Qui-Si-Sana

  4. Tables and chairs on Merchants Street for Valletta's Suq

  5. What happened on... July 19

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed