Watch: Racing car bursts into flames during Ħal Far event

A racing car driver can thank his lucky stars - and his protective gear - after he emerged from a crash at the Ħal Far track relatively unscathed.

The driver got off to a good start but lost control of his car while speeding down the quarter-mile course in the early hours of Friday morning .

Video uploaded to YouTube shows how the driver lost control of his car, which spun around, smashed into protective barriers and burst into a ball of flames.

Despite the violent crash, he managed to make his own way out of the wrecked vehicle, One News reported. He was taken to hospital for a check-up but only suffered slight injuries, in large part due to the fire retardant clothing he was wearing at the time.