Vittoriosa ghost tour

A ghost tour featuring all the dark and sordid tales surrounding the ancient marine city of Vittoriosa is being held this evening.

Serving as a home to the navies of the Order of S. John and the British, Vittoriosa has withstood two brutal sieges; by the Ottoman Turks during the Great Siege of 1565 and during World War II, when the constant Axis air attacks caused widespread death and destruction throughout the city.

These and the many other dark events witnessed by Vittoriosa throughout the course of history have left their imprint, as attested by the many ghosts that reputedly haunt this city. Tales of hauntings, the Holy Roman Inquisition along with its torture methods, public executions and tragedies that took place across the centuries are all included in the Vittoriosa Dark Tour.

The Vittoriosa Dark Tour is being held today at 8pm and will leave from the Vittoriosa Main Gate (near Café Riche). This is a normal-paced walking tour of Vittoriosa by night. It is generally accessible but includes streets with stairs that offer no alternative method of passage. For tickets visit http://colourmytravel.com/birgughosttour.html .

