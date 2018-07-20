Urgent call for blood donations

An urgent call for blood has been issued by the National Transfusion Service.

The service urged the public to show solidarity and give blood if health permitted, today, it said in a statement.

The Blood Donation Centre, just outside St Luke’s Hospital in Gwardamangia, is open daily from 8am to 6pm, weekends included.

Those donating blood are asked to take with them their ID card and to drink water before going to the centre.

Any potential donors who have just returned from overseas in the last four weeks is asked to call 8007 4313.