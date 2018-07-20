Special bus services on Saturday for Joseph Calleja concert

People heading to Valletta this coming Saturday evening will be able to make use of extended public transport services, with five special routes running to cope with a spike in demand due to the Joseph Calleja annual concert.

The special service routes will cover northern, central and southern towns and villages and will run from 11.30pm to shortly before 1am, depending on the route.

Tickets will cost €3 if bought in cash onboard, €2.50 if using a Tallinja card or two journeys for passengers with a 12 single day journey card. There will be no extra charge when using an Explore card.

The Maltese tenor will be performing at the Granaries with Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti as a special guest on Saturday evening.

Special service routes:

JC1 (north route) will run from Valletta to Msida - Birkirkara - Lija - Mosta - Burmarrad- Buġibba - Qawra - St Paul's Bay - Xemxija - Mellieħa - Għadira Bay - Ċirkewwa at 11.30pm, midnight, 12.20am and 12.50am.

JC2 (central route) will run from Valletta to Msida - Tal-Qroqq - Kappara - San Ġwann - Naxxar - Mosta - Mtarfa bypass - Rabat - Attard - Żebbuġ bypass - Qormi - Fleur-de-Lys - Ħamrun at 11.30pm, midnight, 12.20am and 12.40am.

JC3 (south route 1) will run from Valletta to Marsa - Paola - Cospicua - Kalkara - Xgħajra - Żabbar - Marsaskala - Fgura - Paola at 11.30pm, midnight, 12.20am and 12.40am.

JC4 (south route 2) will run from Valletta to Marsa - Tarxien - Żejtun - Marsaxlokk - Birżebbuġa - Malta International Airport - Żurrieq - Qrendi - Mqabba - Ħal-Farruġ at 11.30pm, midnight, 12.20am and 12.40am.

N13 (night route) will run from Valletta to Msida - Gżira - Sliema Ferries - St Julian's. The service will run according to its normal schedule, with extra trips added as needed.