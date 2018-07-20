Final chance to apply for SEC revision classes

Late submissions for the free SEC Preventive (Revision) classes close on Saturday July 21 at 9am.

Students can apply online by visiting: education.gov.mt/revision

Places are limited and applications will be received on a first-come-first-served basis.

The classes will be an intensive programme running for five weeks, from the end of July until the end of August, and are available for students who will be sitting their Biology, English, Maltese, Mathematics and Physics resits in September 2018.

For more information about the Youth Guarantee SEC Preventive Classes, call

2598 2846, visit youthguarantee.edu.mt or the Facebook page - Youth Guarantee Malta.

The project is part-financed by the European Social Fund, Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society.