Fr Giovanni Cefai on mission in Arequipa, Peru.

Oħloq Tbissima will be hosting the 16th edition of its charity marathon, a 60-hour live broadcast in aid of the Missionary Society of St Paul in Malta, Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Funds are being collected to carry on with the projects, which are already being operated as well as new projects that still need to be funded. These include daycare centres for parents with no access to childcare, schools and colleges that fund the education of underprivileged children, kitchens which provide healthy meals for poor families and the elderly, as well as health centres which tend to illnesses and provide medication.

Plans are also being made to open a media hub at the St Joseph Home for Children in Santa Venera. This is in hope that the residents will be trained in new skills and grow in their self-confidence on the journey of psychological healing.

Projects such as these and more depend on the generosity of others throughout the duration of the marathon.

The charity marathon will be held from today until Sunday and broadcast from St Joseph Home in Santa Venera on TVM 2, One and Net. Telephone donations of €10 can be made on 51602004, €15 on 51702007 or €25 on 51802009. An SMS donation of €4.66 can be made on 50618099. To donate online visit www.ohloqtbissima.com.