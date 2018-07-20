Announcements - July 20, 2018

BOWMAN. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH ROBERT of Sliema, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Therese, his children Colin and his wife Ruth, Clare, Joseph and his wife Sarah, Shirley, his grandchildren Zack, Jake, Krysta, Julia, Jessica, Luke and Nick. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 21, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund and Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA ZAMMIT. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of RICHARD, at the age of 69, at Mater Dei Hospital, on Monday, July 16. Richard was the greatest husband for his beloved wife Catherine, the best father for his children Mark, Matthew and his partner Louisa, Marie and his beloved grand-daughter Maya, his brother Joe and wife Valda, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 20, at 1.30pm for St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May he find all the answers to his quest of understanding humanity and space, in the presence of God.

DOWNHAM. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, CONCETTA of Floriana, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John, Marlene, Ninette, Helga, wife of Reginald (deceased), Ronald, Anthony, Ralph, Richard, Vicky, Doris and Lilian, (in-laws) their husbands and wives, nieces, nephews, relatives in England and Malta and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 21, at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Ward M7, Mater Dei Hospital, for the care they gave her while she was an inpatient in their ward.

TABONE. On July 19, MARIA, nèe Wirth, widow of Dr Ċensu Tabone, former President of Malta, passed away peacefully at home at the venerable age of 98 and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marilise and Joe Azzopardi, Colin and Helen, Helen and Philip Farrugia Randon, Sandra wife of her late son Vincent, Monica and Peter Cauchi, Patricia and Godwin Montanaro, Francis and Anne and Anna and Martin Attard Montalto. She will also be greatly missed by her 19 grandchildren and their spouses and her 38 great grandchildren, her sisters Sr Elena Wirth, of the Sisters of Charity, and Jeannine Eddington, her brothers Philip and his wife Georgina, Fr Robbie Wirth SJ and her sister-in-law Anne Wirth. She also leaves to mourn her loss nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, her loving and dedicated carers Mary Jane and Jenny, as well as Frank and Maria. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, July 23, at 2pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Marija Cemetery in Xewkija, Gozo at 5pm. No flowers by request but donations in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, and to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the soul of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA. Cherished memories of MARYROSE, today being the second anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by James and Lydia, Matthew and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA – ROSE. Treasured memories of a most beloved sister and aunt, today being the second anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved and so sadly missed. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Frances, Katya and Karen.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN on the 28th anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvino and Josephine. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated today at 7pm at Tal-Mirakli chapel, Lija. The attendance of relatives and friends will be much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. In ever loving memory of LORENZO, an exemplary husband and father, today the 49th anniversary of his death. His son Laurence and his wife Lilian, and his daughter Grace and her husband Tony Naudi, and their families.

MICOVIC – MILOVAN. In thankful, loving and affectionate memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 33rd anni-versary of his death. Milica, Milos, Monica, Michael, Roberta, Andrea and Mark.

May Christ grant rest to you

In the city of the living

May he open to you the gates

Of paradise…

May he remit your sins

For He loves you greatly.

(Byzantine ritual).

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of a special wife, mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Joseph, son and daughters, spouses and grandchildren.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 4.30am and noon in Bordin, Clarence, J. Borg and San Ġużepp streets and Clarence Alley, Msida.

Between 4.30am and noon in Bordin, Clarence, L-Isptar, J. Borg and Qrajten streets, Pieta.

Between 6.30am and 2pm Leli Falzon, Il-Forġa, Giuseppe Stivala streets and Giuseppe Stivala Alley, Naxxar.

Between 7am and noon in Il-Wied Ta’ Rmiedi, Iż-Żir, Ix-Xgħir, Is-Sieqja, L-Għarix and L-Imdina streets and Industrial Estate area, Attard.

Between 7am and 1pm in FS Caruana, Ganu, Il-Fuħħarin and In-Naxxar streets, Birkirkara.

Between 7am and 3pm in Il-Ġnien Tan-Niġra, L-Iskola, Tal-Marġa, Raddet Ir-Roti, Il-Mantell and Il-Ġewż streets, Rabat.

Between 8am and 5pm in Delimara and Il-Power Station streets and St Peter’s Pool Alley, Marsaxlokk.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.