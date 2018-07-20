€330,000 for research from Fundación MAPFRE

Photo: Shutterstock

Fundación MAPFRE has just announced a new edition of its research grants and support program worth a total of €330,000.

The initiative is aimed at individual researchers or research teams from the academic realm and the business world who are looking to develop their projects independently or at the universities, hospitals, companies or centres to which they are attached.

The foundation is offering five Ignacio H. Larramendi grants, each providing a maximum of €48,000, to help promote and champion projects relating to healthcare, preventing obesity, promoting physical activity, assessing physical injury, healthcare management and clinical safety, among others.

It is also offering a further five grants to researchers looking to develop projects relating to insurance and social protection in the twenty-first century, each of whom will receive a maximum of €15,000 in funding.

The program is open to researchers from any country worldwide, who have until October 15, 2018 to enter their project in Spanish, English or Portuguese.

Fundación MAPFRE has also included the Primitivo de Vega grant in this new edition of the program. Offering a total of €15,000, the grant will be awarded this year to a science project that focuses on care for the elderly. Candidates may enter any project that champions active aging.

Particularly welcome are those projects that promote a healthy, inclusive and safe and secure life for senior citizens, those featuring innovative new technologies that help the elderly become more independent and safer, and projects that raise awareness of the need to respect and look after our seniors.

Entries for the Primitivo de Vega grant must be received by October 19, 2018.

Terms and conditions available at: www.fundacionmapfre.org