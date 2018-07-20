Stock Exchange sets up subsidiary for fintech and digital assets

The Malta Stock Exchange has launched its subsidiary ‘MSX PLC’. This subsidiary will be entering into strategic joint ventures with reputable international companies in the areas of blockchain and cryptocurrency exchanges thereby expanding the operations of the MSE.

‘MSX PLC’ will be the fintech and digital asset arm of the Malta Stock Exchange.

“Today’s signing of the two Memoranda of Understanding is just the beginning; we are hopeful that many others will follow and that the Stock Exchange continues to extend its portfolio into other areas,” Finacne Minister Edward Scicluna said.

Stock Exchange chairman Joseph Portelli said Malta was becoming "a centre of excellence within the global innovation landscape".

"The Malta Stock Exchange is one of the first, if not the first in the world, that is concretely investing in this new technological area," he said.