PKF Malta participates in prestigious international conferences

PKF Malta executives at the b2b meeting in Beijing, China.

PKF Malta partner Pierre Etienne Mangion and business executive, Russia desk, Svetlana Vella both recently attended the VII Russian Wealth Forum in Moscow.

The conference topics included the various residency and citizenship programmes around the world, international taxation, trends in private banking and the various investment opportunities for HNWI when it comes to cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Other PKF Malta executives participating in overseas conferences included senior business executive Collette Mangion and business executive, China desk, Yolanda Dong who attended the 2018 International Migration Summit in Beijing and Shanghai. At both conferences, they had speaking slots and panel discussions in which they discussed the benefits of Malta for HNWI to invest and acquire the Malta residency and visa programme or the Maltese passport

Commenting about the participation of PKF Malta in overseas fora, PKF managing partner George Mangion said that: “Forming part of the PKF International network, PKF Malta is committed to excellence, which commitment doubles up into eloquently broadening horizons and in keeping with the ever-changing pulse of the market’s needs.

“Our turnkey approach of customised intermediation services affords us the adequate insight and resources necessary to see our clients through the respective financial services process and successful attainment of the envisaged goal.

“In keeping with this goal our staff travel extensively to touch base with our network of business partners and clients. In fact, during the first half of the year we visited various cities such as Moscow, London, Beijing, Shanghai, Sofia, Warsaw and Barcelona.”