Emirates has won World’s Best In-flight Entertainment award for the 14th year in a row at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2018. The airline has also secured a service excellence award for best airline staff service in the Middle East this year.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are considered a global benchmark of airline excellence. This year’s results were decided by over 20 million customers across 100 countries. The survey reviewed over 335 airlines from August 2017 to May 2018.

“It’s an honour to be recognised by Skytrax for our commitment to innovation and service excellence,” said Patrick Brannelly, Emirates’ divisional vice president, and customer experience.

“We always work hard to stay creative, relevant and continue to build content that appeals to our multi-national and multi-cultural passengers. The fact that these awards are based on the direct feedback from passengers is gratifying and wonderful recognition for all of the hard work that’s gone into creating the Emirates experience.”

Emirates has always been an innovator within the industry as the airline was the first to install TV screens in every seat on every aircraft in its fleet in 1992. Today, Emirates is seen to provide one of the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services in the skies. Ice, the award-winning in-flight entertainment system, now offers over 3,500 channels of entertainment, including over 100 kids channels and 850 movies from around the world.

In addition to the unmatched variety of content, Emirates has also been investing in providing connectivity and Live TV for its customers. Over 70 per cent of all Emirates’ aircraft offer Live TV, including all its Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER fleet. Live TV provides passengers and sport enthusiasts an opportunity to watch their favourite matches and tournaments on Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra. Passengers can also enjoy a selection of international news channels such as CNN, BBC World News, Sky News, Euro News, CNBC, and NHK World. Live TV is available on over 170 Emirates aircraft including its Boeing 777 fleet and select Emirates A380s.

Wi-Fi connectivity is also available on over 99 per cent of the fleet, including all A380s, 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data and each month nearly one million passengers connect while in-flight. Emirates Skywards members can enjoy special benefits depending on their membership tier and class of travel, including free Wi-Fi when travelling in first class or business class.

Emirates’ on board product experience is complemented by the airline’s international team of over 21,000 cabin crew that come from over 135 countries.

Crewmembers, who speak more than 60 languages, are trained in world-class training facilities in Dubai to provide the very best in-flight service and Emirates on-board experience.