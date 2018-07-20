Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018, 07:59

Main Malta Jazz Festival kicks off Friday night

The Blue Tangerine

The Malta Jazz Festival continues today with the following events:

Lunchtime concert

The Jes Psaila Project – with Jes Psaila on guitar, Luke Briffa on drums, Andre Micallef on bass and Daniel Sant on keys – will be performing at 12.30pm in Parliament Square, Valletta.

Main concert

The festival continues in the evening with performances by The Blue Tangerine, Christian McBride’s New Jawn quartet and Bokanté. The festival begins at 8pm at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta. For tickets visit www.showshappening.com

 

