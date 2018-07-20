Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018, 06:51

Jazz piano masterclass

The final session in a series of free jazz masterclasses is being held tomorrow as part of the Malta Jazz Festival.

Vincent JacqzVincent Jacqz

Vincent Jacqz began his career as a professional jazz pianist in Paris in 1985. He won second prize at the Concours International de Jazz de La Défense in 1988 and placed first prize at the Concours du Festival de Sorgues in 1989 as a soloist. In 1990, he was awarded the Bourse Lavoisier from the French Ministry of Culture, which afforded him the opportunity to move to New York City. Jacqz leads his own quartet with saxophonist Nicolas Dary and since 1999, has played keyboards at the world- renowned cabaret The Lido de Paris. Vincent is currently director of Jazz Studies at l’Ecole De Musique Actuelles, one of the biggest professional music schools in France. Since 1999, he has played keyboards at the renowned cabaret The Lido de Paris.

The masterclass is being held tomorrow at Offbeat music bar, Merchants Street, Valletta at 11am. For more information visit www.maltajazzfestival.org.

