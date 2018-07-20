Audiovisual dance party

Malta Calls, an interactive dance party organised by Valletta 2018 and ŻfinMalta, will take place today in Pembroke.

Malta Calls is a unique experience of music and dance that is incorporated with visual projections by Shaun Prickimage and Dan Strutt; two household names within the international audiovisual industry who have previously worked with the likes of the Chemical Brothers and the English National Opera.

Professional dancers from the ŻfinMalta dance ensemble will perform a 45-minute original choreography by international choreographer and former ŻfinMalta artistic director Mavin Khoo to live music by international DJ PerQX, a Stockholm native who is at the cutting edge of the global underground house music scene. At the heart of this piece is the story of humanity and the future through a specifically created 3D avatar.

Local DJs Carlo Gerada, Miss Roberta and DJ Ruby will also take to the stage to entertain the crowd with their tunes for the night, transforming St Clare’s College grounds into a memorable dance party. The grounds are situated in a large space facing unobstructed sea views, providing a unique outdoor clubbing experience.

The party is a commissioned collaborative experience which brings together music, dance and visual projections along a 40-metre stage, lit up by the designer, Michael Mannion. A diverse group of performers will also appear throughout the night creating visual fantasies to heighten the experience of clubbing track grooves.

Malta Calls is taking place today at St Clare’s College, Pembroke at 8pm. Entrance is free. For more information visit http://valletta2018.org .

