Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 18:14

Watch: Thomas extends Tour de France lead with Alpe d'Huez win

Geraint Thomas claimed his second win a row when he prevailed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas claimed his second win a row when he prevailed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas claimed his second win a row when he prevailed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 175.5-km ride from Bourg-Saint-Maurice ending up on the iconic Alpe d'Huez, to extend his overall lead on Thursday.

Thomas accelerated in the last stretch to beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin and France's Romain Bardet who were second and third, two and three seconds behind respectively.

Defending champion Chris Froome finished fourth, also three seconds off the pace, as boos came from the crowd.

Overall, Thomas leads Froome by one minute 39 seconds and Dumoulin by 1:50.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta waterpolo limit the damage against Montenegro in Euros

  2. Watch: Sarri wants to keep Hazard at Chelsea and improve him

  3. Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 19

  4. Watch: Thomas takes stage win and yellow jersey on Tour de France

  5. Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed