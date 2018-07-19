Boats left high and dry after lock gates left open by mistake

Photo: David Maguire

Boats along a stretch of the 140km Kennet and Avon Canal were left high and dry after a boater was "rushing and left the paddles up".

The Canal and River Trust said that the boater had left the lock gates ear the Barge Inn in Seend, Wiltshire open, as a result of which the water just drained away.

A section of the waterway was left with hardly any water on Tuesday.

The water levels have since been restored.