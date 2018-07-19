Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:08

Watch: 'You don't see a single migrant in Malta' - far-right Italian mayor

Ceccardi echoes Salvini's anti-migrant rhetoric

A mayor from Italy's far-right Lega Nord has posted a video in which she claims there were "no migrants" in Malta. 

Filmed through a smartphone outside Auberge de Castille, Susanna Ceccardi said: "Walking around this island's streets, you won't see a single migrant. I've been here one day now and people I spoke to here tell me you won't see any migrants, simply because Europe has emptied the barrel of migration onto Italy."

She blames her country's leftist parties of fuelling the "business" of migration in Italy, insisting that her party leader Matteo Salvini was destroying the problem together with the "good life" led by migrants in Italy.

Over the past month, Italy and Malta have clashed over who should host migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. 

"We're now punching our fists at the tables of Europe as well as Rome's," says the mayor who once rallied against civil unions by saying "we won't take our kids to the Gay Pride". The mayor from Cascina, Tuscany, said she is in Malta to learn English.

Malta received 1,616 asylum claims in 2017, despite a drastic drop in boat people arrivals. Several of the claims came from migrants travelling from Italy.

Read: Is Malta really receiving no migrants?

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Why did he do this to me? I didn't even know him' - Hugo...

  2. Watch: Dramatic moment car overturns in Marsa, nobody injured

  3. Harrowing details emerge in Caruana Galizia murder hearing

  4. Watch: 'You don't see a single migrant in Malta' - far-right...

  5. Hugo Chetcuti’s funeral in Paola on Thursday

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed