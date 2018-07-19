Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 12:03

Widow of Censu Tabone passes away

A loss for the entire country - PN

The widow of President Censu Tabone, Maria, passed away on Thursday.

She died peacefully at home, aged 98.

“The loss is a loss for the entire country. She was a woman of dignity who served for a long time with her husband in the highest levels of the country,” the Nationalist Party said.

The party noted that she had supported him through his medical and political career, culminating in his term as president which started in 1989.

She married him at the height of the Second World War, bearing nine children, eight of whom survived.

Censu and Maria Tabone in 2012.Censu and Maria Tabone in 2012.

