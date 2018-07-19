Advert
Watch: Dramatic moment car overturns in Marsa, nobody injured

Dashcam footage shows car clipping boundary wall

Video: Stefano Russello

Dashcam footage shows the dramatic moment a car overturned in Marsa on Thursday morning.

Nobody was injured in the accident, the police said, with the footage showing the young driver emerging from the car after a dangerous manoeuvre.

The Volkswagen hit the strip leading from Aldo Moro Road to the flyover leading to Santa Venera, destroying part of the boundary wall in the process, as it appeared to try to overtake a number of vehicles going up the hill. The incident happened around 8.45am.

"Please remind drivers to steer safely," a witness, who shot the footage told Times of Malta.

A considerable amount of traffic built up in the area.

Police are investigating.

