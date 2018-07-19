Today's front pages: July 19, 2018

Details from the compilation of evidence against Bojan Cmelik, accused of murdering Hugo Chetcuti, dominated the front page of the Times of Malta, which also carried a story about a hefty pay rise for the judiciary.

The Malta Independent also chooses the court hearing as its main story, accompanied by a plea from the Archbishop for compassion for migrants at sea.

L-Orizzont also has the murder hearing as a story on its front page but dedicates the main story to Air Malta, saying that it was expected to break even this year.