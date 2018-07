Photo: Shutterstock

A 28-year-old man from Mosta was arrested after he was found in possession of more than 1.5 kilograms of cannabis resin. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

The police said he also had some weapons and ammunition not in line with the law.

The find was made following work by the Drug Squad on Wednesday.

Duty magistrate Aaron Bugeja is holding an inquiry.