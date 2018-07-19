Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 16:26

Man arrested following cigarette smuggling operation

A man was arrested on Thursday morning after a large quantity of cigarettes on which duty had not been paid were seized by the police.

The police said in a statement that the Qawra police were informed that a car was loading something from a boat in what looked like a suspicious activity. The incident happened at 5.15am on the quay at Triq San Pawl in St Paul’s Bay.

Officers were on site and found a van packed with cigarettes. The arrested man was also on site.

Assistance from the Customs Department was requested.

