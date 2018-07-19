Judiciary gets hefty pay rise spread over coming three years

The pay rise was welcomed as a continuation of improvements in the conditions of the judiciary.

Members of the judiciary will see a steep rise in their paycheques over the next three years following an agreement with the government signed earlier this week, the Times of Malta is informed.

Though Justice Minister Owen Bonnici refuses to give details, the Times of Malta is informed that the judges’ and magistrates’ take-home pay will increase by more than 25 per cent.

Court sources said a magistrate would see his or her gross financial package rise to about €90,000 by 2020. The pre-tax income of a judge sitting in the superior courts would exceed €100,000 in three years’ time.

This means magistrates will receive a net income of about €70,000, while judges will earn more than €75,000.

The court sources described the increases as substantial and commensurate with the responsibility that went with the job.

They said that, for the first time in many years, the increase negotiated by the Judiciary Association not only included increases in allowances but in the basic salary, which would eventually be reflected in the pension entitlement of retiring members of the judiciary.

The sources said that, during the negotiations, the government accepted a promise that magistrates and judges would strive to better manage their workload, though no benchmarks appeared to have been set.

Like members of Parliament, judges and magistrates receive two State pensions. Apart from the national insurance pension given to all contributors, they are entitled to a ‘privileged’ service pension that is uncapped and based on two-thirds of their basic salaries.

Both the court sources and legal operators welcomed the move as a continuation of the improvements in the conditions of members of the judiciary introduced through a similar agreement in 2012.

“This is the way forward if the government really wants to attract good and honourable lawyers to become members of the judiciary,” the sources commented.

“The problem, however, remains in the way members of the judiciary are appointed, because the government still retains its control despite the creation of an ‘independent’ Judicial Appointments Committee,” they were quick to add.

Despite “the cosmetic reform”, it was the government that ultimately decided who to appoint or promote, the sources remarked, referring to the case of Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The Judicial Appointments Committee last year rejected Dr Scerri Herrera’s nomination to be promoted from magistrate to judge due to her being rebuked by the Commission for the Administration of Justice for breaching the code of ethics.

The Justice Minister submitted her nomination again soon after a new Chief Justice was appointed and, this time, it was accepted. No explanation has been made so far.

Questions sent to the Justice Ministry on the new agreement were still unanswered at the time of writing.