Government should decide on cut-off dates for importation of petrol, diesel run cars - PD

It is high time that the government decided on the cut-off dates for the importation of petrol and diesel run cars, Partit Demokratiku said on Thursday.

It said in a statement the government should also offer better incentives in the next budget to encourage the use of environmentally friendly transportation so as to decrease urban and pedestrian pollution.

PD noted that the closure of the Marsa power station and conversion of the Delimara one from heavy fuel oil to gas had helped decrease certain air pollutants, but said the government needed to invest more in alternative energy to get Malta’s air quality indices within respectable benchmarks.

Another subject which needed to be addressed was emissions from shipping. By 2020, emissions from shipping would be further reduced in the Mediterranean Sea with the implementation of the 0.5% regional limit.

PD asked the government whether strategies to address this issue which was to become enforceable in 17 months had been planned.

PD noted that neither Transport Malta, nor the Planning Authority had put sustainable development compatible with good health as their main objective.

It said that although the recent increase in road lanes around traffic islands would help reduce traffic congestion, this was only a short term solution.