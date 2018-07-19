Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 10:42

Crowds at Paola for Hugo Chetcuti's funeral

Entrepreneur was stabbed on July 6

Solemn crowds gathered at Paola's parish church on Thursday for the funeral of Hugo Chetcuti.

Bojan Cmelik, 35, allegedly stabbed Chetcuti, 52, twice in the stomach on July 6, a busy Friday night outside one of his own Paceville entertainment establishments. 

The entrepreneur died six days later in hospital, having suffered post-operation infections caused by three stab wounds to his stomach. The compilation of evidence against Mr Cmelik is currently underway.

Read: 'Why did he do this to me? I didn't even know him' - Hugo Chetcuti before his death

Over the course of some four decades, Mr Chetcuti built an empire of restaurants, nightclubs and gentlemen’s clubs, and recently started branching out into the hotel business.

The family has asked for contributions to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Karm Galea, Sliema, Malta, SLM 1934 (donations can be made online at www.rip.com.mt/charities)

