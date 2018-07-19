American films still dominate Malta's box office

Just under 87 per cent of cinema-goers in 2017 opted for an American film, even there were even fewer shown than EU ones.

The National Statistics Office said that of the 409 films shown, 170 films were American, and 181 were from the EU - but while over 657,000 went to the former, only 67,000 went to the latter.

One reason for this is that US films were screened an average of 246 times, EU films only 37 times.

There were 11 Maltese films screened, which attracted 11,710 viewers, 1.5 per cent of the total.

Animations got the most admissions per film, 5,113, with fiction in second place with 2,402 per film.

The NSO also released the favourite films of last year, with Beauty and the Beast coming out on top.