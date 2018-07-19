Shameful statement

Speaking on Radio 101 on July 8, the leader of a faction of the Nationalist Party – the other faction is led by Simon Busuttil – Adrian Delia had the gall to state that “we are living in a shameful country”.

Do you know why Delia said those shameful words? Because, according to him, and I quote from the report of the Times of Malta: “People have to speak to those close to the Labour Party to have a doctor to see them”, adding that “you have to speak to people to get an appointment in the State’s hospital”. Incredible.

All one has to do to get an appointment is to go to a health centre or speak to one’s private doctor and one will be given a referral form which one can then take or send to Mater Dei Hospital. In a short time, they will receive an appointment. This is what many thousands of people do each day without having to speak to anyone.

I am sure that, had Delia consulted his own MP, Stephen Spiteri, he would have been advised not to make such a wild and foolish statement.

If there is anything “shameful” in our country, it is having the leader of two-thirds of the PN making such shameful and ludicrous statements without checking their veracity.

Such highly-irresponsible statements by the supposed leader of the Opposition, based on fake stories published in the PN’s media, which are then reported in the English-language papers, can only damage Malta’s interest with foreign entrepreneurs who may be considering investing in our country. No wonder The Malta Independent’s editorial likened these fake PN stories to “propaganda straight out of Communist Russia”.

Unfortunately for the PN and our country, Delia seems determined to continue demeaning himself and his party.