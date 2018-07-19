Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 06:19 by John Mifsud, Marsascala

Responsibility

After the publication of the European Banking Authority’s conclusions that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit breached EU laws, I was shocked to read that the Finance Minister insisted, apparently as a justification, that he “never interfered” in the regulatory authorities’ work.

I was shocked because in management studies one of the overriding and fundamental principles of management is that you can delegate authority but you can never delegate responsibility. So I ask: who is responsible in Malta? Are the people in power not responsible, then?

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The formidable lady

  2. Model drivers

  3. Erratic service

  4. Pay Freephone

  5. Saving the planet

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed