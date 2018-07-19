After the publication of the European Banking Authority’s conclusions that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit breached EU laws, I was shocked to read that the Finance Minister insisted, apparently as a justification, that he “never interfered” in the regulatory authorities’ work.

I was shocked because in management studies one of the overriding and fundamental principles of management is that you can delegate authority but you can never delegate responsibility. So I ask: who is responsible in Malta? Are the people in power not responsible, then?