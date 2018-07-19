A healthy dose of happiness: with health benefits as well

Laughter is indeed the best medicine and is used by practitioners to allow the elderly, as well as dementia patients, the necessary space to let go, gain confidence and create a more comfortable space.

In the July issue of Senior Times, Malta’s monthly newspaper for the elderly, Charlotte Stafrace writes how an opportunity for humour can produce positive feelings, leading to the benefits of increased immune function and greater pain tolerance.

When you laugh, whatever you do next is less fearful, she writes.

Senior Times also remembers how in the 1970s and 80s, the Atturi Theatre Group – Malta’s first and, so far, only, theatre company to produce a play a month for the entire winter season – would play to a full house at the Phoenicia Hotel ballroom.

The newspaper for the elderly also includes health features, competitions, pursuits and interviews. Senior Times is distributed for free to all homes for the elderly and to subscribers.