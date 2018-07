Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 19

Edison Cavani has been linked with a return to Serie A side Napoli.

Welcome to the timesofmalta.com football transfer blog. With the World Cup coming to a close clubs will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Times of Malta sports desk will try to bring you all the latest news on the biggest transfers from the major European leagues and the BOV Premier League.

11.30am Napoli are thought to be close to a €15m deal for for Bordeaux full-back Youssouf Sabaly.

The defender, a Senegal teammate of Kalidou Koulibaly’s, played at left-back at the World Cup, but is better known as a right-back in France.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs have the basis of an agreement, with Sabaly valued at around €15m.

The Partenopei are trying to get a discount as the 25-year-old has a minor problem with the medial collateral ligament in his knee.

11.15am Manchester United are reportedly considering moves for Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara.

The Independent say Bayern are open to selling the pair and United have the money to pull off the deals.

However, Thiago is said to be waiting for a potential return to Barca while there's interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid in Lewandowski.

Once a Blue, always a Blue! ????



Gianfranco Zola will join Maurizio Sarri's backroom team as Assistant first team coach! Welcome home, Gianfranco!



More ???? https://t.co/TUIbZS3lJo pic.twitter.com/wOtFiJFDnf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2018

11am Former Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola has returned to the club as assistant to new manager Maurizio Sarri, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

Zola spent seven years at Stamford Bridge as a player, scoring 80 goals and helping the club win two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and one League Cup.

"For me it is an amazing thing," Zola said in a club statement, which described the former Italy international as one of Chelsea's "all-time greatest players".

"I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful."

10.45am Luigi De Laurentiis, son of Napoli president Aurelio, would like to see Edinson Cavani return at the Serie A club.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with a return to the Stadio San Paolo, but he’d have to take a significant wage cut to make it happen.

“As a fan, who wouldn’t want to see Cavani back at Napoli?” asked De Laurentiis Jr in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“He was a great hero for us and left the city as a great, from the point of view of the heart and soul of everyone who loved him it would be a beautiful thing.

“The market will decide what happens, we work with our heads down for the new Ancelotti journey and then we’ll see.”

10.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer new from around the world.

9.19pm That's all for today! Thank you for following us and we hope that you tune in to our transfer blog tomorrow.

9.16pm CSKA Moscow's president Evgeniy Giner has warned Chelsea that rival clubs will be looking to sign Aleksandr Golovin.

Chelsea have been linked with Golovin over the summer and in his introductory press conference, new manager Maurizio Sarri said he may be interested in adding some midfield quality to the squad.

In an interview with Russian site sport24, Giner said there is no deal between the clubs but it is likely Golovin will be with a new club soon.

"I believe that [he] can grow into a big star," he said. "I'm not sure that this can happen in the Russian championship. The level of the English Premier League or the championship of Spain is much higher.

8.42pm Napoli have been offered the chance to buy Mexico international goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for just €3m, according to TMW.

This is not the first time that they have been linked to the veteran shot-stopper, who has only one year left on his contract with Standard Liege.

The Partenopei already signed both Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis from Udinese, but Meret fractured a bone in his arm during training and will be out of action until mid-September.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that 33-year-old Ochoa has been proposed to Napoli and they are still considering whether or not to progress further.

He impressed for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

8.10pm Sassuolo are set to purchase 21-year-old Ivorian talent Jeremie Boga from Chelsea, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The trequartista had loan spells at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City, but seems to be ready for a permanent transfer to Serie A.

It’s believed Sassuolo are paying €3m to buy Boga, while he has now agreed personal terms with the Neroverdi.

He’ll fly in for a medical and to sign the contract over the next few days.

8.05pm Real Madrid's new signing Alvaro Odriozola said his dream had come true after being unveiled by the club at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Spain defender Odriozola completed a move to the European champions from Real Sociedad earlier this month.

"It is an honour for me to be here and fulfil the dream of every football player to sign for Real Madrid," Odriozola told a media conference.

"I know the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt and the only thing I can promise is that I will give everything, humility and sacrifice so that our future is successful."

7.45pm Frosinone have signed Croatian striker Stipe Perica on loan from Udinese.

The former Chelsea and NAC Breda centre-forward turned 23 this month and has eight goals in 12 caps for Croatia at Under-21 level.

He struggled for playing time since his €4.5m transfer to Udinese in 2016.

Perica scored 11 goals with two assists in 71 competitive games for the Friulani, many of them off the bench.

7.15pm Udinese have officially signed Venezuela international attacking winger Darwin Machis from Granada.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Friulani.

He impressed during a trial period with the Serie A side.

“We saw Machis in action during training and he had been on the Udinese radar for a while,” technical director Daniele Pradè told the club’s official website.

6.50pm Torino have sent Lucas Boye to AEK Athens on loan for €0.5m with option to buy for another €6.5m.

The 22-year-old Argentine striker was pictured at the airport in Athens this evening.

He is expected to have a medical and sign the contract over the next 24-48 hours.

Boye joined Toro from River Plate as a free agent in 2016, but spent the last six months on loan in Spain with Celta Vigo.

6.40pm Levski Sofia have sacked their Italian coach Delio Rossi following an early European exit, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Wednesday.

The Blues, as Levski are known in the Balkan country, were knocked out by Liechtenstein's FC Vaduz in the Europa League's first qualifying round on away goals after the sides drew 3-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Angry Levski fans threw seats and some attempted a pitch invasion in the dying minutes of their 3-2 second-leg win at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.

6.06pm Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is leaving Rome for Liverpool where he will complete the medicals ahead of his signature with the Reds.

#Juventus are said to be meeting with the agent of #MUFC full-back Matteo Darmian in Milan, following another meeting last week. https://t.co/p920LzYJIC pic.twitter.com/DA5joctCo5 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 18, 2018

5.35pm Juventus are said to be meeting with the agent of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian in Milan.

The Bianconeri have been pushing to sign the Italian international this summer, but don’t want to meet the €20m asking price.

The Italian champions are only willing to offer €12-13m, so talks have been stalled for over a month.

Now though SportItalia is reporting that sporting director Fabio Paratici is meeting Tullio Tinti, Darmian’s agent, at Palazzo Parigi in Milan.

5pm Fiorentina still can’t agree a deal with Juventus for Marko Pjaca, so Valencia have reportedly revived their interest.

The Croatian winger looks set to leave the Bianconeri this summer, and the Viola looked to have done a deal to sign him.

Talks have stalled in recent days though, as the Tuscan club are offering a loan with option to buy, while Juve want an obligation and potentially a buyback clause.

Now Tuttosport is reporting that Valencia have revived their interest in Pjaca, and relations between the clubs are good after this summer’s deal for Joao Cancelo.

4.45pm It's done. Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson from Roma, SkySport Italia are reporting.

The report is saying that the Premier League giants will fork out a world record fee of 75 million euros, including bonuses, to bring in the talented goalkeeper.

Ivica Guberac holds his new shirt with president Riccardo Gaucci.

4.30pm Floriana have completed their fifth signing of the summer by securing the services of Slovenian 30-year-old midfielder Ivica Guberac.

Guberac, is a FC Koper product in his native country, he had also spells with Cagliari in Italy, Aris Limassol in Cyprus and Khimki.

Earlier, Floriana secured the services of Clayton Failla , Terence Vella, Goran Galešić and Mohammed Saleh.

More positive progress in the deal to send Kalinic to Atletico Madrid. His agent is expected to be in Italy in the next hours. The two clubs are discussing possible bonuses, but the agreement on the formula is €2,5m loan with obligation to buy at €17,5m. [@cmdotcom] pic.twitter.com/kUOBXzw228 — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) July 18, 2018

4.15pm Milan and Atletico Madrid are believed to have agreed a deal worth a total €20m for Nikola Kalinic.

The Croatian striker is surplus to requirements at San Siro, with the Rossoneri keen to sell just a year after signing him from Fiorentina for around €25m.

It has been reported for some time that he has agreed a deal with Atleti, and now calciomercato.com believes there is a deal between the two clubs.

Ferdinando Salvati to join Senglea Athletic.

4pm Senglea Athletic have signed Italian defender Nando Salvati.

The 36-year-old defender played for Lega Pro side Palmese last season and had other stints at lower-tier sides such as Giugliano, Cavese, Arezzo and Neapolis.

During his career he won several honours in the amateur leagues in Italy, including the Coppa Italia di Eccelenza and the league championship of the same division.

He is Bruno Russo's first signing of the close season.

3.45pm CSKA Moscow president Evgeniy Giner has been speaking about the future of Alexsandr Golovin with Sky in Italy claiming a deal with Chelsea is close.

Monaco had also made a bid and the Russian is a player Maurizio Sarri tried to sign when he was in charge of Napoli.

Speaking to Sport24, Giner said: "In order not to ruin Golovin we must let him go. But we have no solution for today. Chelsea? There is no closed arrangement with them. But the question of his move to another club will be decided, I think, in the next couple of days."

Cristian Zaccardo poised to move to Mosta.

3.30pm Romao is not the only foreigner currently in talks with Mosta.

Timesofmalta.com can reveal that Mosta are close to reach an agreement for former World Cup winner Cristian Zaccardo.

The veteran Italy defender could be poised for a return to Maltese football as a deal has almost been reached for him to join Mosta.

Last season, Zaccardo joined Ħamrun Spartans in October and made 15 appearances with Reds scoring three goals.

Romeo Romau - set for Mosta switch.

3.15pm Romeo Romao may have been released by Valletta FC but he is likely to keep his place in the Maltese Premier League.

Sources have told timesofmalta.com that the Brazilian wing back is in talks to join Mosta.

Romao is currently in Brazil but is expected to arrive in Malta later on this week to discuss personal terms with Mosta.

Mosta are understood to have made a good offer to Romao and it looks like he will sign a one-year contract with the Blues.

3pm Marca is reporting that Barcelona are expected to sell Yerry Mina or Thomas Vermaelen this summer.

The La Liga champions recently strengthened their centre-back options when they brought in Clement Lenglet from Sevilla and coach Ernesto Valverde wants to get rid of one central defender, with Mina and Vermaelen among those who could leave the club.

Mina is more likely to leave and Barca expect to receive offers in excess of €20m for the 24-year-old following his impressive performances for Colombia at the World Cup.

Bruno Russo - new Senglea coach.

2.45pm More local transfer news as Senglea Athletic have announced that they have appointed Bruno Russo as their new first team coach.

Russo replaces Paolo Favaretto who was not confirmed in his post after leading the Cottonera side to Premier League safety.

Russo is a former player with Lucchese Libertas, making 353 appearances.

When he decided to hang up his boots he went into management where he was in charge of Bellaria and Castelnuovo.

In season 2009-09 he was named as assistant of Silvio Baldini who led Empoli in the Serie B championship.

Ylenia Carabott with Birkirkara president Frank Zarb.

2.20pm Birkirkara FC completed one of the biggest transfers in women's Football, when they have signed national team striker Ylenia Carabott from Hibernians FC on a one-season loan.

Holder of the record for nine top-scorer awards, in which eight were won consecutively between 2009 and 2017, she is considered as one of the best forwards that the Maltese women's football has ever produced with 334 goals in 257 games under her belt.

Carabott has the ability to play in every position in the attack and there is no doubt that her signing will continue to strengthen Birkirkara's attacking department. She becomes the second major signing for the Stripes, following the signing of one the best young talents, Kailey Wilis.

All paperwork will be finalised in the upcoming days, thus making her eligible to play for the Stripes in the upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League between the 6 and 13 August which will be held in Ukraine.

1.50pm Jose Callejon is reportedly struggling to fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s new Napoli system, so the Spaniard could move to Milan.

The Partenopei are working in their pre-season training camp at Dimaro-Folgarida, and calciomercato.com has already noticed some changes.

New Coach Carlo Ancelotti has been working on a 4-3-2-1 ‘Christmas tree’ formation, with Lorenzo Insigne and Daniele Verde supporting Roberto Inglese.

Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik will likely take the place of the latter two once they return from their post World Cup holidays, but the system appears to leave no place for Callejon.

Ospina is almost certainly set to leave Arsenal its just a matter of when and to where.



Full Vid: https://t.co/jhQVp7cmrA pic.twitter.com/jD5FDJkBox — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) July 17, 2018

1.30pm Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has been offered to Napoli, reports Calciomercato.com.

The Colombia international, who is believed to have fallen further down the goalkeeping pecking order at Arsenal after the arrival of Bernd Leno, is on Napoli’s shortlist of options to replace Pepe Reina.

Ospina has also been linked with Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

BREAKING: Liverpool agree £66m fee with Roma for Alisson and will begin talks over personal terms, reports @_pauljoyce pic.twitter.com/TthsfGateQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 18, 2018

1.15pm Multiple reports in England and Italy suggest Liverpool have met Roma’s €75m asking price for Alisson, with only the final details still being discussed.

The English side made an offer yesterday of €60m plus €10m in bonuses, which was very close to the Giallorossi’s asking price.

Now La Stampa and Sky Italia are both reporting that a new bid has been made which is acceptable to the Lupi.

The total bid is €75m, with La Stampa’s Matteo De Santis reporting that will be made up of €60m plus another €15m in bonuses.

Juve have an agreement with Godin: a 3-yr contract. However, Atletico have now offered the same. It will be down to the player to make a decision. His current deal expires in 2019. If he chooses the Bianconeri, then Juventus must activate his 20m release clause to sign him. #TMW pic.twitter.com/l1ezHPQp1m — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) July 18, 2018

1.05pm Reports continue to circulate that Juventus have an agreement with Diego Godin, but Atletico Madrid won’t let him go for less than his €20m release clause.

It was reported last night that there was a basic agreement with the centre-back on a three-year contract, with Atleti offering the same terms to convince him to stay.

Now La Stampa is backing those reports, stating that Godin has agreed a contract worth €4m per season.

However, Atletico have made it clear that any suitor will have to pay the Uruguayan’s €20m release clause, despite the fact his contract expires in June.

12.45pm RB Leipzig are interested in signing Everton's Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal after the English youngster spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club, according to Bild.

They are being put off by the current £18m asking price, which Everton are unlikely to lower as they look to keep hold of the 20-year-old.

Thiago Brito poses for a picture with president Frank Zarb (right) and technical director Michael Valenzia.

12.15pm Birkirkara continued to strengthen their attacking department, when they completed the signing of Thiago Brito on a one-year contract.

Thiago hails from Brazil and he is twenty-five years old.

The rapid-winger is 168cm tall and this will be his first experience in Europe, following several spells in Brazil and one in Kuwait. He was last on the books of Manaus FC in the Seria D of Brazil.

The arrival of Brito joins that of Nicaragua International forward Carlos Chavarria who joined our Club yesterday. Brito is expected to give better options to Coach Mr. Paul Zammit on both flanks.

I want to say a big thank you to everyone @Boro Staff, players, most of all the fans. I tried to do my best every day and give my all, I hope you can return to the Premier League very soon. Thank you, you will always be in my heart. Up the Boro #UTB pic.twitter.com/qhburju2v1 — Fabio Da Silva (@Ofabio3) July 18, 2018

12.05pm Middlesbrough and Ligue 1 club Nantes have reached an agreement for the transfer of Brazilian defender Fabio Da Silva.

The former Manchester United defender – a twice capped Brazilian international – heads to France after spending two years with Boro.

SKY SOURCES: @Everton in advanced talks to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom. #SSN pic.twitter.com/xaELfwSq6k — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 17, 2018

11.50pm Everton are in advanced talks to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom, SkySports reported.

Bordeaux's chairman is due to meet the Toffees on Thursday, with a £30m deal plus add-ons being discussed.

The club are considering offering the Brazilian winger a five-year deal worth £80,000-a-week.

Delighted to have signed a new deal with @LFC. The love and support the club have shown me means a lot to me. From fans, Academy coaches and the first team! #YNWA ❤ pic.twitter.com/HRAnE2xDNP — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) July 17, 2018

11.35am Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract, his first professional deal at the Premier League side.

The 18-year-old England youth international won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup, scoring eight goals to help his nation win the tournament in India, and Liverpool will be delighted to have secured his signature.

"It seems like I've been here my whole life, to be honest. It's coming up to my fifth season now. I (still) remember my first training session. It's amazing and I can't wait to get started," Brewster told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com.

11.15am Inter are reportedly ready to accept €27 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for Joao Mario, as they could break even on the transfer.

The Portuguese midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, but didn’t sign for the Hammers outright.

Agent Jorge Mendes wants to take him to Wolves, but it was reported that the Nerazzurri were insisting on a €5m loan with a €30m obligation to buy.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that they’d be willing to sell him outright, for offers of €25m or above.

.⁦@ManUtd⁩ are being linked with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill pic.twitter.com/9OqYD5KXhF — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) July 18, 2018

11am Manchester United have emerged as favourites with the bookies to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, the Daily Star is reporting.

The Blues are said to be chasing Juvenuts defender Daniele Rugani, which means Cahill could become surplus to requirements. He previously worked with Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, with the manager looking to improve his defence.

10.45am Good moring everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest deals.

8.50pm That's all for today! Thank you for following us and we hope that you tune in to our transfer blog tomorrow.

8.39pm Yves Bissouma has joined for Brighton and Hove Albion on a five-year deal from LOSC Lille, the club has confirmed.

Manager Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted to have signed Yves, and are pleased to welcome him to the club.

“We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions, and this will add to our options in this area. I am very much looking forward to working with him.

“He is someone with good technical ability on the ball, and has good experience at a relatively young age, after playing regularly in a competitive French league for the past two seasons.”

8.24pm Alex Sandro is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, it’s reported, and if Juventus sell for €50m, they’ll go for Matteo Darmian.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Brazilian left-back has given the all-clear for a move to Paris, agreeing a five-year contract worth €5m per season.

The asking price is €50m and so far the offer on the table is believed to be €45m including bonuses, but they could whittle their way towards a deal.

The same source notes that if Juve do sell Alex Sandro, they’ll immediately go in for Manchester United and Italy full-back Darmian.

8.06pm Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha is in negotiations for a possible transfer to Lille.

According to Sportitalia, the two clubs have started talks over the Albania international.

The 29-year-old joined from Lazio in 2016, at first on loan and then purchased for €5m.

7.56pm Inter are refusing to let Joao Mario join Wolverhampton Wanderers without guarantees they’ll pay the full €35m.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at West Ham United and seems more suited to the Premier League than Serie A.

Wolves are interested and working with agent Jorge Mendes to broker a deal this summer.

According to Tuttosport, so far they have tried to get the midfielder on a paid loan with an option to buy for €30m.

7.30pm Napoli are prepared to offer €45m for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, claims the Daily Mail, although Italian sources are doubtful.

The introduction of Carlo Ancelotti as Coach at the Stadio San Paolo has seen the Benzema rumour come up again and again in the Italian media.

Today the Daily Mail suggests a proposal worth €45m is being lined up for the 30-year-old centre-forward.

He is under contract with Real Madrid until June 2021 and last season contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 47 competitive games.

7.22pm Chelsea are still well in the race with Liverpool for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, amid reports Real Madrid will sign Thibaut Courtois.

There were reports today in Italy that Liverpool had offered €60m plus €10m in bonuses for Alisson, which is practically at the €75m asking price.

However, Sky Sports UK insist there has been no bid from Anfield.

On top of that, RMC in France suggest Real Madrid have agreed a €35m transfer fee for Belgium international Courtois.

6.56pm Sampdoria have officially signed goalkeeper Emil Audero from Juventus, on loan with option to buy and counter-option.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Venezia and is a product of the Bianconeri youth academy.

He has four caps for Italy at Under-21 level, although he was born in Indonesia and moved to Italy as a baby.

Samp signed Audero on loan with option to buy at the end of the season.

However, Juventus also retain a counter-option to bring him back to Turin.

6.27pm Former Malta coach Tom Saintfiet will pursue his managerial career in Africa after taking charge of the Gambia national team.

The Gambia Football Federation said that following consultation with the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Saintfiet was deemed as the perfect fit to take charge of their team.

The Belgian coach has put pen to paper on a nine-month deal which will see him guide Gambia in the African Cup of Nations qualifications, in which the Scorpions have already lost their opener against Benin 1-0.

Saintfiet's official debut is expected to be on September 7, against Algeria.

Confirmed



The Gambia Football Federation has confirmed Tom Saintfiet as the new coach of the Scorpions on a nine month contract pic.twitter.com/wFpxPP7BuU — Momodou Bah (@modoubah) July 17, 2018

6.17pm The FIGC Prosecutor has requested a 15-point penalty for Chievo that would see them relegated for fictitious transfer figures.

The Veronese club is accused of inflating the transfer figures of a series of deals with Cesena – a club that went bankrupt this week – to make them look more valuable than they really were.

According to the evidence put forward by the Prosecutor, the value of the players traded were inflated by up to 9,000%.

The request from the Prosecutor is to dock them 15 points from the 2017-18 season, which would put Chievo in the relegation zone.

If confirmed, this would bring Crotone back up to Serie A and doom Chievo to Serie B.

The request is also for President Luca Campedelli to be banned for 36 months.

6.06pm Sky Germany understands Bayern Munich are not interested in signing England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

This follows reports ahead of the World Cup that Bayern would scout Pickford at the tournament, where England reached the semi-finals.

Ex-Everton boss David Moyes urged Pickford to stay at Everton in another report this morning: “I think Everton is the right club for Jordan,” he said.

5.50pm Mario Balotelli finally arrived for pre-season training at Nice after talks with Olympique Marseille broke down.

The striker is two weeks late, having hoped to sign for Ligue 1 rivals Marseille before having to return to the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

However, negotiations broke down and it seems as if SuperMario has no other offers.

Nice released a statement with image of the Italy international in training this afternoon.

It is unclear if this is a temporary measure or if he'll be playing for Nice this season.

5.15pm Serie A side Atalanta have reportedly made a bid which could rise to £8.9m for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to Italian outlet Bergamo Corriere Della Sera.

The 26-year-old joined the Hammers from Sampdoria in 2014.

Juventus has beat Real Madrid & Arsenal in the race to sign Zamora B midfielder Christian Makoun (18), according to Sky. pic.twitter.com/cOdBiiZYrD — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) July 15, 2018

5pm Juventus are to be on the verge of completing a deal for Venezuelan talent Christian Makoun.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder played in the Under-20 World Cup final, and had been sought by Real Madrid and Arsenal.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website though, Makoun arrived in Turin on Sunday night, the same day as Cristiano Ronaldo, and was at J-Medical today for his medical tests.

The youngster has a Belgian passport, and his transfer is expected to be officially confirmed in the coming hours.

4.30pm Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is considering leaving the club as they close in on a deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the London Evening Standard.

Cahill has been at the club six years, playing 282 games and winning the Premier League twice.

4.05pm Roma goalkeeper Allisson looks set to leave Serie A and join Liverpool.

The Anfield giants are said to have tabled a lucrative bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

It is understood that Liverpool are close to match Roma's valuation and a deal could be announced soon.

Elliott have blocked Locatelli’s transfer to Sassuolo as they consider him an asset for the team that could be valorized much more. His sale right now would not involve heavy salary cut and the club could get more out of him in the future



[CorSera] pic.twitter.com/o3F4xL7Cf8 — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 17, 2018

3.50pm Milan’s new owners have blocked Manuel Locatelli’s potential move to Sassuolo, according to reports.

The young midfielder had been linked with a move to the Neroverdi, possibly with a buyback clause.

However, negotiations were taking place under the ownership of Yonghong Li, who has been ousted by U.S hedge fund Elliot Management.

Now Corriere della Sera is reporting that the new owners see the 20-year-old as a very valuable asset, who could be sold for a big fee in the future.

3.30pm Newcastle have spoken to West Brom over the potential signing of Solomon Rondon. The striker has a £16m release clause in his WBA contract.

However Newcastle are unlikely to meet that clause until they sell Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham want to buy the Serb on a permanent basis following an impressive loan spell last season, but would need to pay in the region of £18m.

3pm Inter are determined to sign Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko, reports suggest, but the structure of the deal is holding things up.

The Nerazzurri are looking to sign a right-back this summer, and the former Sassuolo man impressed for Croatia at the World Cup.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear to the club that Vrsaljko is the man he wants.

The two clubs agree on a €25m valuation, but the issue is the structure of the transfer.

The Spaniards want a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy, while the Beneamata can only offer a loan with option to buy.

Today’s the day that I’m officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos.

No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge. pic.twitter.com/gqnM1HWA7S — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 17, 2018

2.30pm Australia forward Tim Cahill has announced his retirement from international football.

The 38-year-old, the Socceroos' all-time leading scorer with 50 goal, played his 107th and final game for his country against Peru at this summer's World Cup.

That left Cahill two short of former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer's record of most appearances for Australia.

The ex-Millwall and Everton player tweeted: "Today's the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos.

"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

2.15pm Birkirkara FC has completed one of the biggest signings in this transfer market when they have captured the signature of Nicaraguan International forward Carlos Chavarria on a one-year contract.

Chavarria represented Nicaragua internationally both at Under-20's and Senior level, Carlos is expected to be an asset in Birkirkara's forward line. The twenty four year old has the ability to play in every position in the forward line.

A product of Real Esteli FC, he was promoted to the Senior Team in 2013. He has made 135 appearances and scored 53 goals for the Nicaraguan Club. He has won the league title no less than six times with the Club and during the last season, he has scored eighteen goals.

2pm Manuel Pellegrini believes West Ham's record signing Felipe Anderson gives his team a "new dimension".

Anderson signed for a reported £33.5million, potentially rising to £42million, from Lazio on Sunday.

"We feel he will bring a new dimension to the squad but also complement the attacking players we already have," manager Pellegrini said.

Real Madrid's top transfer targets in the summer will be Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois. (Source: Guillem Balagué) pic.twitter.com/VHvvAk8UX1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 7, 2018

1.45pm Chelsea are willing to let Thibaut Courtois leave Stamford Bridge but have told Eden Hazard that he is not for sale, according to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague.

Reports in Belgium newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws suggest Real Madrid have offered €170m (£150m) for Hazard and €55m (£48.5m) for the Belgian No 1.

However Balague believes no bid will be forthcoming from Real unless Chelsea change their mind and Hazard is given permission to leave.

“Daley’s coming home” Ajax’s announcement of Blind returning is great! We wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/7tqmFLWLSo — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 17, 2018

1.20pm Dutch international Daley Blind has completed a return to Ajax Amsterdam from Manchester United on a four-year contract, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Ajax confirmed they struck a deal for an initial 16 million euros ($18.75 million), which could rise up to 20.5 million euros with performance-based add-ons.

"To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me," Blind, capped 54 times by the Netherlands, wrote on Twitter.

"I want to thank everyone, the managers, coaches, the medical department, everyone who helped me to settle in so quick at the beginning, of course my team mates and last but definitely not least the fans."

"It could be the best time for him to try something different."



Eden Hazard should consider leaving Chelsea, says Roberto Martinezhttps://t.co/iRx0YNo5Df pic.twitter.com/SDlEAnTAvK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 17, 2018

1pm Eden Hazard should consider leaving Chelsea in order to further his career, says Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

"It could be the best time for Hazard to try something different," Martinez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"He is a player who has maturity and a lot of leadership. His play is based on talent. Hazard could carry a new project anywhere in the world. He is at the best moment of his career. He could fit in any team in the world."

Philip Schranz set to join Senglea.

12.40pm Philip Schranz looks set to join Senglea Athletic on loan from Birkirkara.

The young goalkeeper has struggled for first-team football at the Stripes and has now been given permission by coach Paul Zammit to move to theCottonera side.

The deal has yet to be finalised as both clubs have yet to complete their paperwork.

12.20pm Andrea Petagna has left Atalanta’s pre-season training camp, as he prepares to complete a move to Spal.

The striker was a regular for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side last season, but managed just six goals in all competitions.

With the arrival of Duvan Zapata his playing time was likely to be limited in Bergamo, and it soon emerged that he was in talks with Spal.

12.10pm Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic is set to return to Serie A, joining Atalanta on loan with an option to buy.

The Croatian spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Milan, scoring the winning penalty against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Following another loan spell at Spartak Moscow, the 23-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy, with Atalanta and Fiorentina interested.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Orobici have won the race, agreeing a loan with a €15m option to buy.

11.50am Neymar and Kylian Mbappe want to stay at PSG, according to the sporting director of the club’s youth academy.

Both PSG forwards have been linked with Real Madrid over the past year.

But Luis Fernandez told Radio MARCA: “Neymar has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. He wants to succeed, after not achieving it at the World Cup. I think that he wants to win titles with PSG.

“Mbappe? He stays too. He has said it, one hundred percen.”

11.30am Brazilian midfielder Gerson could be on his way out at Roma.

Atletico Mineiro have reportedly made an official offer for Gerson, but Roma would prefer to loan him to another Italian club.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder joined the Giallorossi from Fluminense, making his first start in November 2016.

The 21-year-old made eight starts last season and scored twice, but he’ll be loaned out or sold with a buyback clause to gain more experience in the coming season.

???? REGIONAL PAPER TALK ????



Chelsea are set for Gonzalo Higuain transfer talks as they plot a £53m swoop.



Read: https://t.co/Fr3NhFLT16 pic.twitter.com/ku11WYrYy1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2018

11.05am Chelsea are plotting a £53million swoop for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to the Evening Standard.

New boss Maurizio Sarri is keeping tabs on Serie A, the paper adds, with sources in Italy suggesting officials will be meeting with Higuain's representatives this week.

The paper adds that reports in Italy also suggest the club are closing in on another Juventus player, defender Daniele Rugani.

Usain Bolt is in talks to join Central Coast Mariners on a six-week trial, the A-League side have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/HqkNXDPMFw — Futball Select (@futballselect) July 17, 2018

10.40am Australian side Central Coast Mariners have confirmed that they are in talks with former sprinter Usain Bolt so the Jamaican would undergo a trial.

10.30am Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and David Ospina are facing uncertain futures as they return from the World Cup, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Gunners are looking to trim their squad, the paper says, with new coach Unai Emery having spent about £70million on five senior signings to strengthen their defence.

The arrival of Bernd Leno could signal uncertainty for Ospina, while Welbeck is facing a struggle for selection, the paper adds.

Darmian plus €70m for Perisic: There may be a reason the Italian still hasn't been pushed out of Man United. https://t.co/4Ppyn5ChOh #mufc pic.twitter.com/cyZcCNdhjR — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 17, 2018

10.10am The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are looking to splash out £92million for Croatia World Cup wingers Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

The Sun says Inter's Perisic, was has long been admired by United boss Jose Mourinho, has been linked with a £48million move to Old Trafford, while Rebic, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, has also made it onto Mourinho's radar.

Rebic could cost the club as much as £44m, the paper adds, with Arsenal also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

10am Good morning everyone and welcome to our transfer blog. Stay with us to follow all the latest movements of players.

9pm That's all for today! Thank you for following us and we hope that you tune in to our transfer blog tomorrow.

8.30pm Fulham back-up goalkeeper David Button has joined Brighton and Hove Alb