Gżira United exit Europa League

Jorginho (left) of Gżira United tries to outpace his opponent. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Gżira United 0

Radnički 1

Pankov 8

Radnički Niš sealed a place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League as an early goal handed them a narrow win over Gżira United in the second leg of the first qualifying round.

The visitors played better football, especially during the first half and the early goal reduced the game to a rather monotonous affair, considering that they managed to get what they were aiming for.

Roderick Briffa was handed the captain’s armband as he made his 41st appearance in a UEFA club competition, thus establishing a new record for a Maltese player - a record he previously shared with Gilbert Agius.

Inside four minutes, Radnički took the lead when off an Aleksandar Stanisavljevic freekick from the right, Radovan Pankov headed the ball home from close range.

Radnicki controlled the proceedings throughout the game to take home a narrow win and seal qualification with a 5-0 aggregate score.