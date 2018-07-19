Food festival in Mdina

Mdina will be hosting the fourth edition of the Malta International Food Festival, four days of gastronomical alfresco eating, drinking, culture and history.

During this festival, patrons can indulge in freshly-prepared food, desserts and surprises. Several live cooking shows and spectacles will complement the food areas. The food areas will be carefully decorated to give visitors the opportunity to transport themselves to the countries and regions being depicted through the culinary expertise of the chefs.

The festival also boasts live entertainment, including three performance stages, as well as activities and animation for children.

The Malta International Food Festival begins today at 6pm and runs till Sunday at the Mdina ditch, Mdina. For more information visit www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com.