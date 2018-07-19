Announcements - July 19, 2018

VELLA. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, MAURICE, aged 95, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Polly, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 9.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De GIOVANNI – JOE. Fondest memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his sons Denis, David and his wife Johanna and his son-in-law Charles and their families.

GALEA. In loving memory of PETER PAUL who passed to eternal life two years ago today. Sadly missed by his wife Monica, his children Mark and Martina and his father John. Please remember him in your prayers.

LICARI – TARA MALOU, 15.02.1999 – 19.07.2016. In loving and unfading memory of our beloved Tara Malou. Thinking of you always our precious Tara, you are forever in our hearts. Dad, mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. For those of you who would like to attend, a Mass for the repose of Tara’s soul is going to be held at St Aloysius College Primary School, ex-Stella Maris School, Balzan, this evening at 7.30. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

LICARI – TARA MALOU. In loving memory of our beloved granddaughter, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by nannu George and nanna Vera. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LICARI – TARA MALOU. Treasured and unfading memories of a precious niece and cousin on the second anniversary of her calling to eternal life. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, dear angel. Aunt Elaine, uncle Edmund, Malcolm and Carl.

PACE. Fondest memories of our dearest mother, especially today the 45th anniversary of her passing away. Her children Amy, Achilles and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 4.30am and 8.30am in Mons Innoċenz Zammit, It-Torri, Dijonisju Famcelli, Sant’Andrija, Ta’ Boxbox, Il-Kunċizzjoni and Zamenhof streets, Msida.

Between 4.30am and 10am in Joseph Abela Scolaro, Karmnu Abela and Wenzu Dyer streets, Ħamrun.

Between 4.30am and 10am in Ħal Qormi and Isouard streets, Marsa.

Between 7am and noon in Kalcidon Gatt, Dun Gejtanu Mannarino, Dun Filippu Borg, Il-Qasab, Wejter, L-Imsida and Paris streets, Birkirkara.

Between 8am and 1pm in San Mikiel, Il-Bieqja, Id-Duluri, Il-Knisja and Santa Katarina streets, Birżebbuġa.

Between 8.30am and 11am in l-Qantar, V. Menville and Francis X Ebejer streets, Swieqi.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.

Coin swapping event

A coin swapping event is being organised by the Central Bank’s Malta Coin Centre on Saturday between 9am and noon.

The venue of the activity will be the Laparelli Building, Central Bank of Malta, St James Counterguard, Valletta. Entrance is through Pjazza Tritoni and admission is free.

Coin collectors are invited to join by sending an email on [email protected] stating name, surname and ID card number.

One may also obtain more details from the Malta Coin Centre Facebook page.