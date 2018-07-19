Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:49

FIAU issues new procedures for the gaming sector

New rules come into force with immediate effect

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has issued the Implementing Procedures – Part II addressed to the remote gaming sector.

This document focuses, and provides guidance, on certain aspects of the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding of Terrorism Regulations, which warrant further elaboration at industry-specific level to ensure that they are understood and interpreted consistently by licensees.

The Implementing Procedures – Part II for the remote gaming sector were drawn up in conjunction with the Malta Gaming Authority and following due consultation with the relative sector.

These Implementing Procedures are also accessible through the FIAU’s website - http://www.fiaumalta.org/ - and are considered to have come into force on the date of their publication.

