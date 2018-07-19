Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the CS Tina from Misurata (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa, the Louisa Schulte from Dekheila to Algiers, the Fas Dammam from Trapani to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Geeske from Bejaia to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and MSC Azov from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Stena Freighter from Suez to Valencia, the Celina Star from Tunis to Tunis, the Marina from Misurata, the Kreta S from Gemlik to Algiers, the Analena from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), the Seroja Enam from Port Said to Port Taniger (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Ningbo Express from Damietta to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), the MSC Azov from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Stellar Wakamatsu from Casablanca to Cannakle, the Okee Ann Mari from Civitavecchia to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Bratan from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Clorinda from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Devon from Oran to Annaba, the Petalidi from Algiers to Izmir, the Buxcoast from Aliaga to Valencia, the CMA CGM Lotus from Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda, the Martine A from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.