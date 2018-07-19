Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 06:16

Performance of Spanish works

The Strada Stretta Concept will be hosting The Obscure Object of Desire, two nights of Spanish music and theatre under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci.

A theatre performance will be held today featuring the works of Garcia Lorca, Pablo Neruda and Victor Jara. The Gozo Creative Theatre Club will be performing Lorca’s The Butterfly’s Evil Spell.

Tomorrow a concert of Spanish-language music will be held, featuring Moisés Molín (tenor), Dolores Granados (soprano) and Ken Scicluna (baritone).

The Obscure Object of Desire will be held today and tomorrow at 8pm at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta. Entrance is free.

