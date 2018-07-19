Jazz brass masterclass

Stjepko Gut

As part of the Malta Jazz Festival, free masterclasses in brass for jazz are being given by acclaimed trumpeter Stjepko Gut.

Gut studied jazz trumpet at the Swiss Jazz School in Bern, Switzerland and at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. As a conductor, he won first place in the first Austrian Big Band Competition. He is one of the most famous jazz brass players from Serbia. He was a member of the Lionel Hampton All Stars for two years and is guest professor at the Jazz Department of Belgrade Music Academy.

The masterclass is being held at Offbeat music bar, 106 Merchant Street, Valletta tomorrow at 5pm. For more information visit www.maltajazzfestival.org.