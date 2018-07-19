Advert
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 10:45

Creative workshop

Spazju Kreattiv artistic director Toni Sant

Spazju Kreattiv will be holding a workshop titled Ikkrea to assist and address queries and procedures in relation to the programme’s application process and calls for proposal.

Under the new strategic vision based on the principles of identity, diversity and legacy, the yearly programme seeks to reflect these values through the application of its various projects. Programme co-ordinators will be on hand to assist with queries throughout the series of workshops.

The Ikkrea workshop will be held today at 6.30pm in Studio A at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. Attendance to the workshop is free of charge. For more information visit www.kreattivita.org.

