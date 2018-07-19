‘Bringing unseen films to unusual places’

Audiences watch the showing of Boy and the World at the Ta’ Xbiex Marina. Photo: Maureen Prins

Solar Cinema, an international project founded back in 2006 by Maureen Prins, has brought the art of film back to Malta’s unique and unusual locations.

With the primary aim to forego traditional narratives surrounding cinematic production, Solar Cinema offers a curated programme of short films created locally and internationally that tackle real-world problems. These films carry an ethically-driven message that seeks to raise awareness of thematic issues surrounding sustainability, renewable energy and the environment.

This is where the use of film allows for a recognisable platform to be used for such purposes.

The project is a network of solar-powered cinemas that run on an international level and is entirely self-sufficient, as it runs on 100 per cent solar power. The photovoltaic panels are transported to open-space locations to capture the sun’s energy, which in turn charges the batteries that offer up to 10-hour screening capabilities.

The project’s mission is to democratise the access to cinema, by developing a platform which allows people to spend time in sustainable open-air cinemas – created by the project in outdoor spaces – with a view to stress the importance of utilising renewable energy sources.

Solar Cinema provides free mobile film screenings across the globe, in some of the most weird and wonderful locations, including in the Sahara Desert, Spain, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania.

The project is now back in Malta for Valletta 2018, where it is touring the Maltese islands to showcase a programme of short films to the public. So far, the project, has showcased 13 short films in Valletta, Luqa, St Paul’s Bay, Gozo, Żurrieq and Sliema with many more planned.

Localisation is key to the project’s goal, with many of the films being showcased in Malta relating to a certain environmental topic that correlates to its screening location.

Solar Cinema arrived in Malta on May 3 and will stay here until October 5 for its free, public screenings. The project wants to be inclusive and fluid by offering a varying range of suitable films, for most – nearly all – age ranges.

So far it has been widely appreciated by locals, who have visited the many locations on offer during Solar Cinema’s time here.

Maureen Prins, founder of the Solar Cinema, said the success of the project comes from “the open mindedness” of the Maltese people towards film.

“Some of the screenings – for instance at the National Aquarium – saw audiences of around 300 people,” she said.

“I am pleasantly surprised with the response.”

Showing of a film featuring local actress Marama Corlett at Sir Anthony Mamo Garden, Birkirkara. Photo: John Heald

The project is sponsored by the Valletta 2018 foundation and aided by local coordinators. But, Prins added that the project would not be a success without the help of its social media following and audience response in Malta.

“We don’t have a big budget, so social media has really helped us communicate with our audience. People comment on our posts about the next available screening and where they can access the films they have seen, which reiterates our project as being socially involved.”

Audiences enjoying the sandy location of Ramla Bay, Gozo, for its showing of About the Sea. Photo: Svitlana Falenda

Not only has the project brought cinema to the world’s unusual locations, but it has also provided workshops for children that surround stop-motion film production during the Valletta Green Festival, to promote greater environmental awareness through the use of recycled materials, which Prins described the response to such event as “overwhelming”.

She added: “One day over the Valletta Green Festival weekend, we had a school stay with us for nearly two hours, which saw young children be given the opportunity to become familiar with renewable energy and sustaining our environment.”

The next screening by Solar Cinema will be held this evening at Wied iż-Żurrieq for its showing of Dolphin Man. For further information on the project and its next available screenings, visit https://www.facebook.com/solarcinema.org/.