Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 18:26

Watch: Thomas takes stage win and yellow jersey on Tour de France

  • Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Geraint Thomas claimed the stage win and the race leader's yellow jersey on the Tour de France on Wednesday, with an awe-inspiring ride up the final climb of the 108km run from Albertville to La Rosière.

Team Sky's Thomas, who won the Criterium du Dauphine last month, attacked in the finale of the 11th stage as 2017 Giro champion Tom Dumoulin took second place, 20 seconds behind him and just ahead of his Team Sky colleague and defending champion Chris Froome.

Among the race's top contenders, France’s Romain Bardet, Italian Vincenzo Nibali and Colombian Nairo Quintana crossed the line 59 seconds behind Thomas.

