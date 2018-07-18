Las Vegas hotel sues victims of mass shooting

MGM owns the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Photo: Shutterstock

A Las Vegas hotel used by a gunman as a vantage point from which to shoot a crowd at a music concert last October is suing victims of the shooting.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel, is suing survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history in an attempt to avoid liability for the attack.

Gunman Stephen Paddock used a room on the 32nd floor of the hotel as a base as he shot at a crowd attending a music festival outside, killing 58 and injuring hundreds before taking his own life.

In lawsuits filed this week in Nevada, California and New York, MGM is arguing that it has "no liability of any kind" towards survivors or relatives of victims. The lawsuit is aimed at people who have sued the company and then dismissed their claims, or have threatened to sue.

“If defendants were injured by Paddock’s assault, as they allege, they were inevitably injured both because Paddock fired from his window and because they remained in the line of fire at the concert. Such claims inevitably implicate security at the concert – and may result in loss to [security service provider] CSC,” the MGM lawsuits argue.

An attorney representing victims in a lawsuit in Nevada slammed the lawsuits as "absolute gamesmanship" and "outrageous".

"It's pouring gasoline on the fire of suffering," Robert Eglet said.