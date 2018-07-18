Today's front pages - July 18, 2018

The following are the top stories in national newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta says the teachers’ union has warned it will register an industrial dispute with the Education Ministry over a decision to centralise printing at State schools. In another story, it refers to a Talking Point by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna in which he claimed that Brussels put political pressure on the European Banking Authority to rush and act and make an example of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

The Malta Independent says Australia is to ban Huawei’s 5G over data concerns. It adds that Malta may not have any network oversight.

Malta Today says Polidano’s Fiera l-Kbira advertised illegal animal park ‘by mistake’.

L-Orizzont says work is underway by the Education Ministry for better O and A level results.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is working with the European People's Party in preparation for the European Parliament elections.