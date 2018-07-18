Teachers warn of dispute over printing centralisation

All printing at State schools will now be channelled through the government printing press. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The teachers’ union has warned it will register an industrial dispute with the Education Ministry over a decision to centralise printing at State schools.

The decision was made after the ministry decided to enforce a circular issued by the Office of the Prime Minister in 1995 laying down that all printing by government departments must be done at the State printing press.

The Malta Union of Teachers said this meant members would now have to use the government printing press for every single sheet they wanted printed. It was a known fact that the government printing press offered an “inferior product”, yet despite its “huge deficiencies”, the product was deemed good enough for teachers and students, it added.

The union said whoever came up with the idea of tying teachers’ hands in such a manner clearly had no idea of the real needs of schools. The proposed system would be a huge burden on educators, particularly on those who personalised their lessons according to the abilities of students.

Students who require individual attention will suffer the most

Centralised printing would mean teachers could only use material that had been ordered and prepared days before the actual lesson, the MUT remarked

Students who required individual attention would suffer the most as a result, it warned.

Even during the project’s pilot phase, the printing press failed to keep up with demand from the small number of State schools involved. Teachers experienced delays and were given mediocre work, the union noted, adding that the new system could even run the risk of teachers not receiving the required material prior to the lessons.

It also pointed out that teachers would not be in contact with the people printing the material and thus would have no idea of the final product delivered.

Objections by educators were ignored, in what the MUT dubbed another case of a pilot project not being properly evaluated.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported in April the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, netted €287,000 through his company Kasco from the supply of paper and machinery to the government printing press.

A government spokesman told the Times of Malta that any potential bids by Mr Schembri’s company to supply photocopy paper to the government printing press would be subject to “an open and transparent tendering process”.