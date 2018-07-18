Quiet session on the Borża

The MSE Equity Price Index inched minimally higher to 4,375.515 points amid an exceptionally quiet trading session today. In fact, activity was spread across two equities only while volumes dropped to merely €0.04 million.

Bank of Valletta plc moved 0.6% higher to the €1.76 level across 24,325 shares. The bank is soon expected to announce the date for the publication of interim financial statements as at June 30, 2018.

On the other hand, Malta International Airport plc lost 1% back to the €5.00 level on just 150 shares. MIA is due to publish its interim results on July 25. The airport operator will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

The RF MGS Index advanced by 0.17% to a two-month high of 1,105.493 points as sovereign euro bond yields dropped markedly reflecting disappointing inflationary data within the single currency area. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve chairman yesterday gave a very positive assessment of the world’s largest economy and signalled the central bank’s intention of continue tightening monetary policy in the months ahead.

