Prisoner who allegedly attacked her jailer pleads not guilty to charges

A prisoner who allegedly attacked her warder at the hospital’s emergency department has been sent straight back to her Corradino jail cell after pleading not guilty to the assault.

Lorraine Vella, a 46-year old who cited CCF as her current address, jokingly pointing out that this was “Corradino Correctional Facility” not “Community Chest Fund.”

Inspector Bernadette Valletta charged Ms Vella with having attacked the female warder, causing her slight injuries, uttering foul language in public whilst breaching the public peace.

She was further charged with having refused to obey legitimate police orders, insulted the warder and also with being a recidivist.

Inspector Valletta explained how Ms Vella had been reprimanded for misbehaving and sent to her cell for a three-day spell.

While there, she had alleged told her warders that she had swallowed a key, prompting the doctor in charge to recommend that she be accompanied to Mater Dei Hospital for an ECG.

During her visit to hospital and still handcuffed, Ms Vella had suddenly stood up, took a few steps and attacked the female warder, hitting her on the neck and even pulling out her hair, the inspector told the court.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono questioned the validity of the arrest, arguing that given that his client was already serving time behind bars, the prosecution could have arraigned her under summons, even an urgent summons if needed.

Presiding magistrate Aaron Bugeja, while appreciating the fine legal argument being raised by the defence, explained that this had been an arrestable offence and that the prosecuting officer had exercised her discretion well within the parameters of the law.

“One has to appreciate the discretion of the officer handling the case at a particular time and her intention to safeguard public order,” the magistrate observed.

After reading out the charges to the accused and informing her of her legal rights, the magistrate heard Ms Vella plead not guilty.

No request for bail was made since the woman was already serving time behind bars.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel.