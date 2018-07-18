The formidable lady

Photo: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

Despite the forces in the EU and her coalition partners at home arrayed against her, Angela Merkel is a formidable lady who must never be underestimated.

The German Chancellor is facing strong opposition from immigration hardliners at home and abroad, especially from Sebastian Kurz of Austria and Hungary’s Viktor Orban (picture), both of whom strongly opposed her liberal policy – “everyone is welcome” – at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015.

Merkel’s turnaround fortunes, the EU’s political rainmaker for most of the 21st century, could hardly be more stark. Europe’s shifting political sands do not augur well for the chancellor. Italy, driven by its new Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, has little incentive to help Merkel out. His hardline on immigration is there for all to see. For most of the past 13 years, Merkel dominated EU summits because of her strength. She was always centre stage. But now, unfortunately, I must say some EU politicians have united in their determination to continue their struggle against Merkel to topple her. Others want her to survive.

Some countries feel that Merkel’s woes will bring the end of the Merkel era. Merkel, however, is able to negotiate her way through difficult situations in an exemplary manner and calmly.

I think every leader understands what it means to be under pressure at home and they all try to find solutions for each other. They know that next time round it could be them that needs a bit of a helping hand.

We wish her well.