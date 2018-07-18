Saving the planet

I feel recycling should be taken very seriously and everyone should play a part in protecting our world. With this in mind, I e-mailed two big organisations in Malta to ask if they recycled plastic and cardboard.

I received a reply from McDonald’s who said they currently do not recycle customer packaging. It amazed me that a company so large fails to recycle.

The other company I requested the same information from was Air Malta, especially as they give out plastic bottles of water on flights and have volume waste from the onboard bar service. Yes, you guessed it, they have failed to reply. I saw plastic being collected by crew and dumped into the same black sack with all food waste.

Surely, companies so large should respect what everybody else around the world is doing and join in and play a part to save the planet.