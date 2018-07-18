Pay Freephone
ARMS Ltd suggests that one should phone Freephone, on a particular number. Once one dials that number, the recorded message says the phone call is against payment.
I do not understand why a Freephone is against payment.
ARMS Ltd suggests that one should phone Freephone, on a particular number. Once one dials that number, the recorded message says the phone call is against payment.
I do not understand why a Freephone is against payment.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed