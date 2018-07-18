Advert
Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 06:06 by Joseph Tabone, Valletta

Pay Freephone

ARMS Ltd suggests that one should phone Freephone, on a particular number. Once one dials that number, the recorded message says the phone call is against payment.

I do not understand why a Freephone is against payment.

