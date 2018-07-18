Advert
Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 06:27 by Kevin Hodkin, Xagħra

Model drivers

I have just read Jean Karl Soler’s Talking Point ‘Irrational rationalisation’, where he wrote: “Malta has the lowest speed limits in the world and the safest European drivers (non-Maltese, obviously) and best road safety statistics.”

Well, I don’t know where he drives but it certainly cannot be Malta.

Bicycles have no place! On mainland European roads, especially Scandinavian, the cyclists and cars work in harmony. Here, it’s just ignorance on behalf of motorists (I do hold class 1 HGV and PSV licences). I also have been cycling since 1966 but I refuse to put my life on the line in Malta after being taken out three times. We now live in Gozo where it’s a lot safer.

Mirror. Signal. Manoeuvre. Put the phone down. It is not rocket science, just common sense.

What planet is this person on?

